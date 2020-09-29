Menu

Crime

Third fugitive in vicious Shuswap stabbing turns self in, police say

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 4:32 pm
RCMP say Terrance Alan Jones of Edmonton, left, is in custody after he turned himself in at the Salmon Arm detachment. Jones, and Alexander Boucher, right, are suspects in a Shuswap stabbing incident.
RCMP say Terrance Alan Jones of Edmonton, left, is in custody after he turned himself in at the Salmon Arm detachment. Jones, and Alexander Boucher, right, are suspects in a Shuswap stabbing incident. B.C. RCMP

A manhunt in B.C.’s Southern Interior is over after a wanted man turned himself in.

Terrance Alan Jones of Edmonton is in custody after he surrendered at the Salmon Arm detachment, police said Tuesday.

He was one of three men charged with attempted murder following a vicious stabbing in the Shuswap.

The 30-year-old victim survived the Aug. 16 attack in Blind Bay, with police calling it a targeted incident.

Jordy Kyle Moyan, 33, of Kelowna was arrested in Chase on Aug. 20.

A few weeks later, Mounties issued arrest warrants for Jones and Alexander Vittal Boucher, 36, of Enderby.

Boucher, was arrested on Sept. 18 in Coldstream after being spotted by an off-duty officer.

The hunt for Boucher and Jones spanned a month and involved RCMP jurisdictions across the Shuswap and North Okanagan, police said.

Trending Stories

“We greatly appreciate any and all tips submitted by community members who contacted their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghy said.

Jones faces seven charges, including pointing a firearm and using a firearm while committing an indictable offence. He was scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 2 to seek bail.

Boucher and Moyan were slated to appear in Salmon Arm court next month. Both remain in custody and are charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and committing a robbery with a firearm.

