Crime

Shuswap man survives Monday night carwash stabbing: Salmon Arm RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 8:17 pm
Police say the man was stabbed multiple times in Blind Bay, and that the assault was carried out at a car wash at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Police say the man was stabbed multiple times in Blind Bay, and that the assault was carried out at a car wash at approximately 10:30 p.m.

A man was allegedly targeted and stabbed several times in B.C.’s Shuswap region on Monday night.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP, it’s believed the man was stabbed multiple times in Blind Bay, and that the assault was carried out at a car wash at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Police say following the stabbing, the man, bleeding heavily, showed up at the front door of a home on Forest drive, requesting help, with emergency crews quickly responding.

Read more: 4 stabbed after ‘large fight’ reported in downtown Toronto, police say

“Our investigators believe that as many as three suspects were involved in the physical confrontation, which resulted in the victim being stabbed multiple times,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Although it is early on in the investigation, RCMP has reason to believe the incident was targeted in nature. In an effort to advance its investigation, the RCMP is urging any and all witnesses to come forward.”

Police say the victim is a 30-year-old man from the Shuswap area, and that his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Penticton senior given conditional sentence for assault
They also said the RCMP’s Integrated Forensic Identification Section examined the scene, and gathered and seized physical evidence.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information that may assist investigators, you are asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Homicide unit investigates deadly stabbing in southwest Calgary
CrimeRCMPStabbingShuswapSalmon Arm RCMPblind baycarwash stabbing
