Crime

Victim of deadly stabbing in Manchester Industrial area identified by Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 2:15 pm
Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault.
Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault.

Police say a man killed in the Manchester Industrial area on Thursday morning has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Taylor of Calgary.

Officers were called to Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest just before 3 a.m. for reports of an assault.

Police said officers found a man, who appeared to have been stabbed, lying between two parked cars a few blocks away, in the area of 55 Avenue and 2 Street Southwest.

Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault.
Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault.

An autopsy was completed on Friday.

In a news release, police said the residence that officers initially responded to is “known to police” and “recent efforts have been made to address complaints and drug activity in the area.”

Police are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are asking any witnesses or anyone with information on the death to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault.
Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault.
