Homicide unit investigates Thursday morning stabbing death in southwest Calgary

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a man found critically injured in the Manchester Industrial area on Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest just before 3 a.m. for reports of an assault.

Police said officers found a man, who appeared to have been stabbed, lying between two parked cars a few blocks away, in the area of 55 Avenue and 2 Street Southwest.

Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault. Global News / Matthew Conrod

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Investigators have a person of interest in custody.

The investigation has caused the closure of several area roads.

Traffic Advisory: 55 Ave SW between Macleod Trail and 2 St SW is closed due to an ongoing investigation. Please use alternate routes until further notice. Thank you. #yyc #yyctraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 13, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

