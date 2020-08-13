Homicide unit investigates Thursday morning stabbing death in southwest Calgary

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a man found critically injured in the Manchester Industrial area on Thursday.
Officers were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest just before 3 a.m. for reports of an assault.
Police said officers found a man, who appeared to have been stabbed, lying between two parked cars a few blocks away, in the area of 55 Avenue and 2 Street Southwest.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Investigators have a person of interest in custody.
The investigation has caused the closure of several area roads.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
