Crime

Homicide unit investigates Thursday morning stabbing death in southwest Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault.
Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault.

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a man found critically injured in the Manchester Industrial area on Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest just before 3 a.m. for reports of an assault.

Police said officers found a man, who appeared to have been stabbed, lying between two parked cars a few blocks away, in the area of 55 Avenue and 2 Street Southwest.

Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault.
Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Investigators have a person of interest in custody.

The investigation has caused the closure of several area roads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault.
Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault.
