4 stabbed after ‘large fight’ reported in downtown Toronto, police say

Toronto police say four people were found with stab wounds after a “large fight” was reported in the city’s downtown core early Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Portland and King streets at 3:09 a.m. and worked to break up a fight.

Officers said four victims were stabbed, non of whom had life-threatening injuries.

All victims were transported to hospital.

Police said one man was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

