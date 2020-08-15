Menu

Crime

4 stabbed after ‘large fight’ reported in downtown Toronto, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 9:28 am
Police said one man was taken into custody.
Police said one man was taken into custody. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say four people were found with stab wounds after a “large fight” was reported in the city’s downtown core early Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Portland and King streets at 3:09 a.m. and worked to break up a fight.

Read more: 'Wrong place, wrong time': Police say Toronto man shot and killed was waiting for ride to work

Officers said four victims were stabbed, non of whom had life-threatening injuries.

All victims were transported to hospital.

Police said one man was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Toronto police release video of suspects from fatal shooting of 45-year-old man in Scarborough
