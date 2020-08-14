Toronto police release surveillance videos of suspects moments before fatal east-end shooting

Toronto police have released multiple surveillance videos of the suspects in the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man in Scarborough early Wednesday.

Officers were called to Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 3:40 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said the victim, later identified as John Wheeler, was shot in his torso in front of an apartment building. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but later died.

Investigators said two suspects ran into a waiting vehicle described as a black SUV that fled the scene. The driver in the getaway vehicle was a woman, police said.

The first of the four videos appears to show the vehicle the suspects were in, the second video appears to show the two suspects in what seems to be the front of an apartment building. The third video appears to show the victim walking out of his building prior to the incident. The final video appears to show one of the suspects walking up to Wheeler while holding a gun.

Investigators said shortly after Wheeler’s death it appears the shooting was targeted, but noted it is still early in the investigation. Officers said he was not known to police.

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues