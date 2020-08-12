Man shot and killed outside apartment building in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police called in the homicide unit after a man was shot dead in Scarborough early Wednesday.

Officers were called to Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 3:40 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said a man was suffering from gunshot wounds in front of an apartment building.

Duty Inspector Darren Alldrit said the man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and later died from his injuries.

Toronto Paramedics said the victim is believed to be in his 50s.

Alldritt said they are looking for two suspects, both in their 20s, who were dressed in dark clothing with face coverings.

Police said the two suspects ran into a waiting vehicle described as a black SUV that fled the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released as officers are still notifying next of kin. Alldritt said the man was a resident of the area.

Alldritt said it appears that the shooting was targetted but said it is still early in the investigation.

Homicide detectives and forensics were on scene collecting evidence and are appealing to any witnesses to come forward and call police.

Police canvassing for evidence after a homicide on Danforth Road near Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough. Katherine Ward / Global News