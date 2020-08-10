2 charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found stabbed in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people have been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found with a stab wound early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to a laneway in the area of Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street at around 3:30 a.m. and rushed the victim to hospital, where he died.

He has since been identified as 22-year-old Remi Almeida of Toronto.

Police said two people were arrested on Sunday and charged in connection with the incident.

Eric Medeiros, 21, and Jose Pereira De Medeiros, 48, both of Toronto, each face a charge of second-degree murder.

They were scheduled to appear in a downtown court Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.