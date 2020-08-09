Man dead after being found on Toronto sidewalk with stab wounds

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man is dead after he was found on a Toronto sidewalk with stab wounds early Sunday.

Police said they responded to the call in the area of Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street at 3:31 a.m.

The victim was located and immediately transported to hospital, officers said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

He was pronounced dead in hospital. Officials haven’t released the victim’s identity.

Police said the homicide unit has taken over the investigation and is appealing for any witnesses to contact it.

