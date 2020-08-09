Menu

Crime

Man dead after being found on Toronto sidewalk with stab wounds

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Officers collect evidence in a laneway in the area of Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street Sunday morning.
Officers collect evidence in a laneway in the area of Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street Sunday morning. Gord Edick / Global News

Officials say a man is dead after he was found on a Toronto sidewalk with stab wounds early Sunday.

Police said they responded to the call in the area of Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street at 3:31 a.m.

The victim was located and immediately transported to hospital, officers said.

Read more: Police investigating shots fired, car crash in downtown Toronto

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

He was pronounced dead in hospital. Officials haven’t released the victim’s identity.

Police said the homicide unit has taken over the investigation and is appealing for any witnesses to contact it.

Police investigating car crash, daylight shooting incident in downtown Toronto
Police investigating car crash, daylight shooting incident in downtown Toronto
