Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating shots fired, car crash in downtown Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 8, 2020 2:02 pm
Police investigating car crash, daylight shooting incident in downtown Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: Global News has obtained video appearing to show the moment a vehicle crashes into another car at Front Street and Blue Jays Way on Saturday. Police said the crash was related to a shots fired incident in the area. No injuries were reported.

Police say they’re investigating after shots were fired and two vehicles collided in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

Officers first tweeted about the incident, which occurred in the area of Front and John streets, around noon.

Insp. Norm Proctor told reporters that it’s believed two groups exchanged gunfire — one group in a white vehicle and another on foot.

Read more: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found in Toronto east-end home

Proctor said the white vehicle was last seen travelling northbound on Spadina Avenue.

He said a black Mazda crashed into another car at Front Street and Blue Jays Way.

It’s unclear how the black vehicle was involved in the incident, but Proctor said one of the occupants fled the area after the crash.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Proctor said several shell casings were recovered, though no injuries have been reported.

Global News has obtained video appearing to show part of the incident.

Toronto police charge 41-year-old man with murder in connection with death of husband
Toronto police charge 41-year-old man with murder in connection with death of husband

A white vehicle could be seen travelling on Front Street before turning northbound onto Blue Jays Way.

A black vehicle appears to follow and subsequently collides with another car that was approaching the intersection.

No suspect descriptions have been released in relation to the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTorontoToronto crimeGun ViolenceToronto shootingtoronto police servicedowntown torontoFront Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers