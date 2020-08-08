Police investigating shots fired, car crash in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re investigating after shots were fired and two vehicles collided in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

Officers first tweeted about the incident, which occurred in the area of Front and John streets, around noon.

Insp. Norm Proctor told reporters that it’s believed two groups exchanged gunfire — one group in a white vehicle and another on foot.

Proctor said the white vehicle was last seen travelling northbound on Spadina Avenue.

He said a black Mazda crashed into another car at Front Street and Blue Jays Way.

It’s unclear how the black vehicle was involved in the incident, but Proctor said one of the occupants fled the area after the crash.

Proctor said several shell casings were recovered, though no injuries have been reported.

Global News has obtained video appearing to show part of the incident.

A white vehicle could be seen travelling on Front Street before turning northbound onto Blue Jays Way.

A black vehicle appears to follow and subsequently collides with another car that was approaching the intersection.

No suspect descriptions have been released in relation to the incident.