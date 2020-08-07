Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found in Toronto east-end home

Toronto police say a man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man in his late 30s was found dead in an east-end home.
Police were called to a home on Greenwood Avenue near Mortimer Avenue at around 10 a.m. Thursday.
On Friday morning, police said they have charged 41-year-old Michael Duhame with second-degree murder.
The victim has been identified by police as 37-year-old Chadwich Francis.
Homicide Squad Det. Rob Choe said it’s believed the body was inside the home for more than a day.
Sources told Global News the man charged was the husband of the deceased.
The accused is scheduled to appear for a court appearance via telephone on Friday.
This is Toronto’s 39th homicide of 2020.
— With files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald and Nick Westoll.
Comments