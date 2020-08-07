Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found in Toronto east-end home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Homicide detectives call discovery of man’s body inside East York home suspicious
WATCH ABOVE (Aug. 6, 2020): Homicide detectives call discovery of man’s body inside East York home suspicious. Catherine McDonald reports.

Toronto police say a man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man in his late 30s was found dead in an east-end home.

Police were called to a home on Greenwood Avenue near Mortimer Avenue at around 10 a.m. Thursday.

On Friday morning, police said they have charged 41-year-old Michael Duhame with second-degree murder.

Read more: Man in custody after man’s body found in east-end Toronto home, police say

The victim has been identified by police as 37-year-old Chadwich Francis.

Homicide Squad Det. Rob Choe said it’s believed the body was inside the home for more than a day.

Trending Stories

Sources told Global News the man charged was the husband of the deceased.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is scheduled to appear for a court appearance via telephone on Friday.

This is Toronto’s 39th homicide of 2020.

— With files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald and Nick Westoll.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto HomicideGreenwood AvenueMortimer Avenuebody found east end Toronto homeChadwich FrancisEast end toronto homeMichael Duhame
Flyers
More weekly flyers