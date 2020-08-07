Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found in Toronto east-end home

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man in his late 30s was found dead in an east-end home.

Police were called to a home on Greenwood Avenue near Mortimer Avenue at around 10 a.m. Thursday.

On Friday morning, police said they have charged 41-year-old Michael Duhame with second-degree murder.

The victim has been identified by police as 37-year-old Chadwich Francis.

Homicide Squad Det. Rob Choe said it’s believed the body was inside the home for more than a day.

Sources told Global News the man charged was the husband of the deceased.

The accused is scheduled to appear for a court appearance via telephone on Friday.

This is Toronto’s 39th homicide of 2020.

— With files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald and Nick Westoll.

Police removed the body of a man in his 40s from the home as neighbours watched. “I still can’t believe it, it’s surreal. It really is”. One told me. One lady said they were a lovely couple. Sources tell me the man taken into custody was the victim’s husband. Still no charges pic.twitter.com/uxHzF1L3nD — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) August 6, 2020