Manitoba RCMP looking for man wanted for murder after stabbing in Dauphin

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a man who’s wanted for second-degree murder.

The police force tweeted that on Saturday Dauphin RCMP responded to a stabbing at a house on 7 Avenue SE.

A 32-year-old man was found in the house dead.

An 18-year-old man was found injured.

Police are now looking for 23-year-old Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon who is wanted for second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police say he is originally from British Columbia but moved to Dauphin in December 2019.

Investigators believe he may still be in the Dauphin area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-622-5020.

