Crime

Arrest made in Shuswap stabbing manhunt; Enderby suspect charged with attempted murder

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
North Okanagan RCMP say an off-duty officer spotted Alexander Boucher, right, in Coldstream on Friday morning.
North Okanagan RCMP say an off-duty officer spotted Alexander Boucher, right, in Coldstream on Friday morning. B.C. RCMP

A manhunt for two attempted murder suspects is halfway over after one man was arrested on Friday morning, say police.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, a keen-eyed, off-duty police officer spotted one of the suspects along the 800 block of Middleton Way in Coldstream.

Last week, RCMP announced that arrest warrants had been issued for Alexander Boucher, 36, of Enderby, and Terrance Alan Jones, 40, of Edmonton for a violent stabbing incident in the Shuswap last month.

Read more: Attempted murder charges approved, arrest warrants issued for Shuswap stabbing incident

Police say as the officer drove past Boucher at approximately 9:45 a.m., a detail of his appearance caught her eye.

From there, she called the detachment and followed him to provide updates on his location.

“It was the quick thinking and co-ordinated response by our team that led to the arrest of a potentially dangerous person safely and without incident,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Police say Boucher fled on foot when officers arrived, but that he was arrested in a nearby park following a brief foot pursuit through residential properties.

Trending Stories

Salmon Arm RCMP said three people have been charged, with the third, Jordy Kyle Moyan, 33, of Kelowna, having been arrested on Aug. 20.

Moyan has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

Read more: Police device believed to have sparked apartment fire, evacuation during North Okanagan manhunt

Boucher has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

Jones has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and use of a firearm while committing an offence.

Police say Boucher is in custody pending a future court appearance.

Vernon RCMP say Jones has not been arrested yet.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Salmon Arm RCMPvernon north okanagan rcmpblind bayAlexander BoucherJordy Kyle MoyanTerrance Alan Jones
