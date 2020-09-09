Attempted murder charges approved, arrest warrants issued for Shuswap stabbing incident

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are wanted by police in connection with a Shuswap stabbing last month.

Salmon Arm RCMP say charges have been approved against three men in the incident, which happened in Blind Bay on Aug. 16.

According to police, one of the three was arrested in Chase, but the whereabouts of the other two are unknown.

RCMP called it a serious incident, noting the victim was stabbed several times, reportedly at a carwash.

The man, however, despite bleeding heavily, managed to make it to a home on Forest Drive for help.

At the time, police thought it was a targeted incident and said three suspects were involved.

That number was confirmed on Wednesday.

Police say with the help of the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team, Jordy Kyle Moyan, 33, of Kelowna was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

He remains in custody.

Police say the other two men are Alexander Vittal Boucher, 36, of Enderby, and Terrance Alan Jones, 40, of Edmonton.

Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

RCMP say Boucher has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

He is described as a Caucasian male at five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say Jones has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and use of a firearm while committing an offence.

He is described as a Caucasian male at five-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their possible whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department, the Salmon Arm detachment at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP say not to approach either one if they are spotted and to call 911 immediately.

