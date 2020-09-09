Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Attempted murder charges approved, arrest warrants issued for Shuswap stabbing incident

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 9:13 pm
A photo of the two stabbing suspects: Terrance Jones, left, and Alexander Boucher.
A photo of the two stabbing suspects: Terrance Jones, left, and Alexander Boucher. B.C. RCMP

Two men are wanted by police in connection with a Shuswap stabbing last month.

Salmon Arm RCMP say charges have been approved against three men in the incident, which happened in Blind Bay on Aug. 16.

According to police, one of the three was arrested in Chase, but the whereabouts of the other two are unknown.

Read more: Shuswap man survives Monday night carwash stabbing: Salmon Arm RCMP

RCMP called it a serious incident, noting the victim was stabbed several times, reportedly at a carwash.

The man, however, despite bleeding heavily, managed to make it to a home on Forest Drive for help.

At the time, police thought it was a targeted incident and said three suspects were involved.

Story continues below advertisement

That number was confirmed on Wednesday.

Police say with the help of the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team, Jordy Kyle Moyan, 33, of Kelowna was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

He remains in custody.

Father of Edmonton teen who was fatally stabbed speaks out
Father of Edmonton teen who was fatally stabbed speaks out

Police say the other two men are Alexander Vittal Boucher, 36, of Enderby, and Terrance Alan Jones, 40, of Edmonton.

Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

RCMP say Boucher has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

He is described as a Caucasian male at five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement
Tammy Brown stabbed roughly 80 times: pathologist at Blake Schreiner trial
Tammy Brown stabbed roughly 80 times: pathologist at Blake Schreiner trial

RCMP say Jones has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and use of a firearm while committing an offence.

He is described as a Caucasian male at five-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their possible whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department, the Salmon Arm detachment at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP say not to approach either one if they are spotted and to call 911 immediately.

Tributes pouring in for overdose prevention worker killed in a Vancouver stabbing
Tributes pouring in for overdose prevention worker killed in a Vancouver stabbing
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanaganAssaultStabbingEdmontonAttempted MurderSalmon ArmShuswapEnderbySalmon Arm RCMPblind bay
Flyers
More weekly flyers