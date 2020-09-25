Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

N.B. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight from Toronto

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 12:00 pm
New Brunswick shrinks bubble with Quebec after rise in COVID-19 cases in Avignon
New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and another case involving someone who lives in Quebec but works in New Brunswick. After a steep rise in cases near the border, New Brunswick is clamping down on who can visit from Quebec. Travis Fortnum has the story.

The government of New Brunswick is advising of a potential exposure to the coronavirus on an Air Canada flight.

On Sept. 24, Public Health identified one confirmed COVID-19 case in an international traveller who might have been infectious on the following flight:

  • Air Canada Flight 8918 – Toronto to Moncton on Sept. 17

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Individuals who have been on these flights are asked to self-monitor for 14 days after the flight for symptoms. Should symptoms develop, please self-isolate and call 811,” health officials said in a release.

Trending Stories
Atlantic Canada sees freer travel and mandatory masks
Atlantic Canada sees freer travel and mandatory masks

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesNew BrunswickMonctonAir Canada Flight
Flyers
More weekly flyers