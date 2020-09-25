N.B. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight from Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The government of New Brunswick is advising of a potential exposure to the coronavirus on an Air Canada flight.

On Sept. 24, Public Health identified one confirmed COVID-19 case in an international traveller who might have been infectious on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8918 – Toronto to Moncton on Sept. 17

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Individuals who have been on these flights are asked to self-monitor for 14 days after the flight for symptoms. Should symptoms develop, please self-isolate and call 811,” health officials said in a release.

1:48 Atlantic Canada sees freer travel and mandatory masks Atlantic Canada sees freer travel and mandatory masks

Story continues below advertisement