Vancouver Coastal Health chief says not all COVID-19 exposures in schools will be made public

Vancouver Coastal Health’s top doctor is defending her position on reporting COVID-19 exposures in the region’s schools.

Speaking to 980 CKNW’s Simi Sara Thursday morning, chief medical health officer Dr. Patricia Daly said VCH will notify the public of COVID-19 exposures when necessary, adding that privacy must be maintained because of the stigma around individuals who contract the coronavirus.

“The expectation is that health authorities and medical health officers will assess cases in school and post as appropriate and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” she said.

“If people think they’re going to be outed or that people will find out they have COVID-19, they may not go for testing.”

Daly went on to say that VCH officials didn’t want to unnecessarily create anxiety in parents if their children are not at risk.

“That’s why we have to have a balanced approach,” she said. “Certainly, anyone directly exposed as a contact needs to be notified but we also need to reassure all parents that the schools are safe and we hope that they will continue to send their children to school with that confidence.”

Daly said the emphasis needs to be on contact tracing rather than public notifications.

“The most important thing is to identify any close contacts with cases and that is occurring,” she said. “So the notification on the webpage does not replace the direct notice notification of any close contacts of patients, whether they’re in a school or elsewhere, and that’s occurring.”

Former Vancouver School Board trustee Patti Bacchus said VCH should list COVID-19 exposures at all schools, just as other health authorities are doing, saying the lack of transparency leads to fear and rumour-mongering.

“Any time you see public officials withholding information and refusing to disclose, it creates suspicion and leads to a lack of trust and speculation,” she said.

“My inboxes are full of people sending me rumours that they’ve heard and copies of screenshots of letters. That’s just not the way to be handling information in a public health crisis, but it’s what people will do if the public health officials fail to give them the information they would like to see in order to make their own decisions about whether it’s safe to be sending their kids to school.”

The BC Teachers’ Federation said a West Vancouver teacher has filed a claim with WorkSafeBC after officials failed to tell her that a COVID-19 exposure at her school was within her cohort, and she later tested positive herself.

The principal at Sentinel Secondary notified staff and parents on Saturday that someone in the school had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the West Vancouver Teachers’ Association.

Later that day, a number of students in the same cohort as the positive case were told to self-isolate, but the teacher didn’t find out until those same students contacted her to ask about remote-learning options, the association said.

A notification about the exposure at the school was not posted on the VCH website until Tuesday.

Asked about the delay, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said VCH wanted to ensure the school community was notified first, before the public notification.

When asked about the case at Sentinel Secondary, Daly said she won’t comment on specific cases due to privacy concerns, adding that identifying close contacts in a school is no different than any other investigation.

“We know how this virus is transmitted,” she said.

“We’ve been following up thousands of cases in this province since January and we know that those at risk are close contacts. Most transmission occurs, for example, in household settings. We have been doing this now for many months; we have the skills and the expertise needed to identify close contacts.”

— With files from Janet Brown and Grace Ke