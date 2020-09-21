Menu

Health

Coronavirus: List of B.C. school exposures

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 6:38 pm
Three more Surrey schools report possible COVID-19 exposures
We hear from Surrey School District Superintendent Jordan Tinney as three more schools report possible exposures over the weekend. He explains how schools are working to eliminate risks for students and teachers.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and students, staff and teachers get into a new back-to-school routine, Global News is tracking exposures connected to the B.C. education system.

Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.

Surrey:

Tamanawis Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 17

L.A. Matheson Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 14, 15 and 16

Boundary Park Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 14 and 15

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 14 and 15

T. E. Scott Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 14 and 15

North Surrey Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 14

Queen Elizabeth Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 14

Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11

William Watson Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10

Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10

Latimer Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10

Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 8

Sullivan Heights Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 8

Morgan Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 8, 9 and 10

Johnston Heights Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 8, 9, 10 and 11

Delta:

Delta Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11

Richmond:

R.A. McMath Secondary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter was sent to parents and staff but no further details given.

Vancouver:

Hastings Elementary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter went to parents and staff but no further details given.

West Vancouver:

Sentinel Secondary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter went to parents and staff but no further details given.

Quesnel:

Quesnel Junior Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10 and 11

Dawson Creek:

Ecole Frank Ross Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10 and 11

Invermere:

J.A. Laird Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 14 and 15

Castlegar:

Stanley Humphries Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11

Independent schools:

Khalsa Secondary (Surrey) – Exposure occurred on Sept. 9 and 10

Khalsa School (Old Yale Road location) – Exposure occurred on Sept. 1 and 4

This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced. 

