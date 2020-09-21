Coronavirus: List of B.C. school exposures

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and students, staff and teachers get into a new back-to-school routine, Global News is tracking exposures connected to the B.C. education system.

Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.

Surrey:

Tamanawis Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 17

L.A. Matheson Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 14, 15 and 16

Boundary Park Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 14 and 15

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 14 and 15

T. E. Scott Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 14 and 15

North Surrey Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 14

Queen Elizabeth Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 14

Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11

William Watson Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10

Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10

Latimer Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10

Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 8

Sullivan Heights Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 8

Morgan Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 8, 9 and 10

Johnston Heights Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 8, 9, 10 and 11

Delta:

Delta Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11

Richmond:

R.A. McMath Secondary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter was sent to parents and staff but no further details given.

Vancouver:

Hastings Elementary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter went to parents and staff but no further details given.

West Vancouver:

Sentinel Secondary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter went to parents and staff but no further details given.

Quesnel:

Quesnel Junior Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10 and 11

Dawson Creek:

Ecole Frank Ross Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10 and 11

Invermere:

J.A. Laird Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 14 and 15

Castlegar:

Stanley Humphries Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11

Independent schools:

Khalsa Secondary (Surrey) – Exposure occurred on Sept. 9 and 10

Khalsa School (Old Yale Road location) – Exposure occurred on Sept. 1 and 4

This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced.