Coronavirus: List of B.C. school exposures

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and students, staff and teachers get into a new back-to-school routine, Global News is tracking exposures connected to the B.C. education system.
Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.
Surrey:
Tamanawis Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 17
L.A. Matheson Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 14, 15 and 16
Boundary Park Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 14 and 15
Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 14 and 15
T. E. Scott Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 14 and 15
North Surrey Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 14
Queen Elizabeth Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 14
Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11
William Watson Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10
Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10
Latimer Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10
Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 8
Sullivan Heights Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 8
Morgan Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 8, 9 and 10
Johnston Heights Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 8, 9, 10 and 11
Delta:
Delta Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11
Richmond:
R.A. McMath Secondary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter was sent to parents and staff but no further details given.
Vancouver:
Hastings Elementary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter went to parents and staff but no further details given.
West Vancouver:
Sentinel Secondary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter went to parents and staff but no further details given.
Quesnel:
Quesnel Junior Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10 and 11
Dawson Creek:
Ecole Frank Ross Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10 and 11
Invermere:
J.A. Laird Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 14 and 15
Castlegar:
Stanley Humphries Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11
Independent schools:
Khalsa Secondary (Surrey) – Exposure occurred on Sept. 9 and 10
Khalsa School (Old Yale Road location) – Exposure occurred on Sept. 1 and 4
