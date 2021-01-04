New B.C. COVID-19 school exposures in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

As students, staff and teachers head back to school Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, Global News is tracking any new COVID-19 school exposures here.

Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.

Fraser Health

Surrey:

Earl Marriott Secondary – 50 cases linked to five classes – letter sent Jan. 3

This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced.

