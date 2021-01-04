New B.C. COVID-19 school exposures in 2021

As students, staff and teachers head back to school Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, Global News is tracking any new COVID-19 school exposures here.
Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.
Fraser Health
Surrey:
- Earl Marriott Secondary – 50 cases linked to five classes – letter sent Jan. 3
This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced.
