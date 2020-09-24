Sûreté du Québec cracks down on speeding after spate of serious road injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Three Quebec road construction workers in the last week have been struck by passing cars that were speeding, police say.

One of those three workers succumbed to his injuries and died on Monday. Another is in critical condition in hospital. He was struck on Wednesday in a motorcycle accident that killed the driver and sent a passenger to hospital in critical condition.

The recent uptick in road-side collisions is concerning for Sgt. Marie-Michèle Moore of the Sûreté du Québec.

On Thursday, the provincial police force launched a speeding operation on Highway 20.

Some 80 officers were involved in the crackdown. In just a little under an hour, 17 drivers were pulled over, all of them speeding, Moore said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec police crack down on speeding as drivers flout limits during coronavirus lockdown

Speeding is on the rise, a trend that Moore says the force has noticed in the last six months on Quebec highways.

The SQ has launched numerous ticketing operations throughout the pandemic.

During quarantine, between the months of March and June, the SQ reported 17 per cent fewer drivers on the road. Despite that, speeding was down only five per cent from 2019.

READ MORE: Police to crack down on distracted driving across Quebec

“We are focusing on Highway 20 today because there is a lot of construction on the roadway but we plan on being on others in the coming weeks,” Moore said.

Moore says the police presence will be increased in construction areas in light of the recent incidents.

“When you see a police car, you slow down. It’s automatic,” Moore said.

1:37 SQ to begin cracking down on speeding SQ to begin cracking down on speeding

READ MORE: Number of fatal collisions on Quebec roads in 2019 the lowest in 10 years: SQ

The number of fatal collisions on the province’s roads is the lowest it has been in the past 10 years, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec provincial police report that for 2019, the number of crashes ending in death decreased to 216 in 2019 from 237 in 2018.

The SQ points out that the lowest number of fatal crashes in the past decade comes even as the number of vehicles on Quebec streets and highways continues to grow.

Excessive speed is the one of most common causes of fatal collisions in the province. The SQ said excessive speed or dangerous driving was the cause of nearly 30 per cent of crashes in 2019.