One dead, two seriously injured after crash on Laval’s Highway 440

One person is dead and two others have sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Highway 440 in Laval.

A 911 call was placed at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, after a motorcyclist crashed into a construction worker closing off the highway’s left lane at kilometre 34.

Shortly after the worker was struck, the motorcycle hit a parked pickup truck. That second collision ejected the driver and passenger aboard the motorcycle into the air, killing the driver.

The construction worker and passenger on the motorcycle are now both in hospital in critical condition.

Highway 440’s eastbound lanes were closed from Montée Saint-François for much of the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The SQ is investigating the incident.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.