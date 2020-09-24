Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

One dead, two seriously injured after crash on Laval’s Highway 440

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 7:27 am
One person is dead and two others have sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Highway 440 in Laval.
One person is dead and two others have sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Highway 440 in Laval. Thierry Laforce

One person is dead and two others have sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Highway 440 in Laval.

A 911 call was placed at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, after a motorcyclist crashed into a construction worker closing off the highway’s left lane at kilometre 34.

Shortly after the worker was struck, the motorcycle hit a parked pickup truck. That second collision ejected the driver and passenger aboard the motorcycle into the air, killing the driver.

Trending Stories

Read more: Multiple crashes on Quebec roads Friday evening leave 2 dead, 3 injured

The construction worker and passenger on the motorcycle are now both in hospital in critical condition.

Highway 440’s eastbound lanes were closed from Montée Saint-François for much of the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Story continues below advertisement

The SQ is investigating the incident.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sureté du QuébecLavalSQMotorcycle CrashHighway 440Quebec car crashlaval car crashQuebec car accidentLaval car accident
Flyers
More weekly flyers