Heads-up: Police to crack down on distracted driving across Quebec

Quebec police forces across the province are launching a province-wide operation on Friday to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.

Numerous operations will be held Sept. 18-24 across Quebec to intervene with drivers distracted by the use of a cell phone, a portable electronic device or a display screen.

Not having your eyes on the road or not paying full attention behind the wheel is one of the main causes of collisions resulting in death and serious injuries in Quebec.

Distracted driving was the cause of 17 deaths on Quebec roads last year or eight per cent of the total 216, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

The operation, called Distraction 2020, takes place under the theme “Do not let distraction blind you,” and is in collaboration with the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), Contrôle Route Québec (CRQ) and the Association of Directors of Quebec police (APDQ).

“It has been proven that texting while driving at a speed of 90 km/h is equivalent to crossing a football field with your eyes closed,” said the Sûreté du Québec and the SAAQ in a joint press release.

A media campaign will also be deployed on social networks and television, during this back-to-school period and the health crisis.

The campaign will run until mid-October.