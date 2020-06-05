Quebec police crack down on speeding as drivers flout limits during coronavirus lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Police forces across Quebec are cracking down on careless behaviour behind the wheel after reporting an uptick in speeding on empty streets during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Sûreté du Québec said in a statement that the campaign will last one week and end on June 11.

“In recent weeks, an increase in speeding has been observed across the road network,” the force said. “Reduced ridership due to the pandemic has contributed to the adoption of risky behaviours for some drivers, including speeding.”

The operation comes as Quebec continues to slowly reopen amid the COVID-19 crisis, which police say will bring more pedestrians, cyclists and drivers to roads. Since the pandemic began in March, thousands of Quebecers have been at home, and traffic took a sharp downturn.

There will also be more workers near work sites as construction activities resume, according to police.

The campaign is being done in collaboration with police forces across Quebec and the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, the province’s automobile insurance board.

