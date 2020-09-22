Coronavirus cases reported at 3 Saskatoon and area schools

Send this page to someone via email

Three coronavirus cases have been reported at three public schools in Saskatoon and area.

Two of the cases are at Saskatoon Public Schools.

The school board said it was informed Monday afternoon by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) of the positive cases.

One is at Colette Bourgonje School and the other case is at James L. Alexander School, but school officials did not say if they involve students or staff.

School officials said information about each case has been shared with the specific classroom as well as the school community.

The SHA is conducting contact tracing and said public health officials will be in contact with people who may have been in close contact with the diagnosed individuals.

The third case was reported at Valley Manor Elementary School in Martensville.

Prairie Spirit School Division officials said communication on the positive case has been shared with the specific classroom and the school community.

Both school boards said they could not provide further details to protect the privacy of individuals.

