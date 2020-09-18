Saskatoon McDonalds temporarily closed after employee tests positive for novel coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon McDonald’s has temporarily shut down after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee was at the franchise’s 2225 22nd Street West location, according to a press release from McDonald’s Canada Friday.

McDonald’s said the restaurant has been shut down for a “thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party” before reopening “safely” at a later date.

Anyone who visited that restaurant on Sept. 13 is asked to take directions from public health and visit their website here. The employee worked between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. that day.

All staff who were in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine, according to the release.

It’s unclear when the restaurant will reopen.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

