COVID Alert app now available in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s COVID Alert app, which tracks the spread of the novel coronavirus, is now available in Saskatchewan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Scott Moe made the announcement, Friday, in a press release.

The COVID-19 exposure notification aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by notifying users if they’ve been in close contact with someone who has the virus.

As of Friday, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 in the province will receive a one-time key from the Saskatchewan Health Authority to enter into the app.

When the key is entered, COVID Alert will notify other users who may have come in close contact with that person for at least 15 minutes, and direct them on next steps based on public health advice.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the government of Canada, more than 260 people have voluntarily input their one-time key to notify others around them after testing positive for COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The COVID Alert app is a tool that Saskatchewanians can use to help protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.

“As more people use it, we can slow the spread of the virus and help prevent future waves. We will continue to work with other provinces and territories to bring their health authorities on board so as many Canadians as possible can benefit from the app.”

The app is free to download and is voluntary to use.

The government of Canada says the app protects any data it collects and it does not track a user’s location or collect personally identifiable information.

COVID Alert was developed in consultation with the privacy commissioner of Canada who supports its use.

COVID Alert app is now available in Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Story continues below advertisement

Since launching, there have been more than 2.5 million downloads of the app.

Canadians who want to know more about COVID Alert can call 1-833-784-4397.

2:10 Complaints about accessibility of new COVID Alert app Complaints about accessibility of new COVID Alert app