People travelling on Highway 1 Monday morning can expect delays as emergency crews deal with a semi rollover east of Regina.

The semi is on its side and is blocking the north side westbound lane, east of the Pilot Butte overpass at Exit 229.

People are being asked to consider an alternate route.

A semi has rolled over on highway 1, just east of the Pilot Butte overpass. Remember to reduce your speed when passing. I’ll have more details on @GlobalRegina. pic.twitter.com/zAFkKYWc5O — Kayleen Sawatzky (@SawatzkyKayleen) September 21, 2020

More to come.