2020 Emmy Awards: The best fashion moments

The 2020 Emmy Awards may have gone virtual this year, but our favourite stars didn’t disappoint in the fashion category.

And while some stars stayed in their pyjamas, others came out in full red carpet attire. From gowns to stunning diamonds to perfect beauty looks for fall, some celebs didn’t hold back.



Jameela Jamil in her PJs. Credit: Instagram

On a recent segment with The Morning Show, fashion expert Lisa Kisber joined hosts Jeff McArthur and Carolyn Mackenzie on last night’s top looks.

The show also gave out its own TMS Fashion Awards.

For the trendiest look, the TMS Award went to the fashion queen herself, Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Black-ish star wore a golden ruffled Alexandre Vauthier gown, vintage Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

The 47-year-old even had her own red carpet in her backyard.

The TMS Award for Bringing Down The House went to Insecure’s Yvonne Orji.

The star wore a stunning one shoulder maroon sequin gown by Azzi & Osta.

But it wasn’t just about the dress. Orji’s hair design stole the show, a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Instagram, she wrote, “NUFF✊🏾SAID🖤.”

Kisber also notes the best stylist, makeup and jewelry moments from last night’s Emmys. For all the top fashion moments, check out the video above.

