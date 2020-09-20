Menu

Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2020: Full list of winners from 1st-ever virtual ceremony

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Emmy Awards
An Emmy statue is displayed during the 71st Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview in Los Angeles, Calif. on September 12, 2019. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

For the first time in history, the Emmy Awards are going live and virtual.

The ambitious 72nd Emmy Awards ceremony will be hosted virtually by return emcee Jimmy Kimmel onstage at downtown L.A.’s Staples Center, central command for camera feeds relayed from 130 nominees socially distanced at home or elsewhere in 10 countries and 20 cities.

HBO’s limited series Watchmen is the leading nominee, with its star and three-time Emmy winner Regina King up for honours. Canadian standout (and favourite) Schitt’s Creek and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are among the comedy series contenders, with Succession, Ozark and The Mandalorian vying for the drama series crown.

Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell (The Morning Show), and Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) are among those nominated for acting trophies. Euphoria star Zendaya could become the youngest winner in the drama actress category at age 24 (topping Jodie Comer, who was 26 when she won last year for Killing Eve).

Some of the show’s producers acknowledge that mistakes and hiccups could occur during the show’s broadcast.

There was a gaffe at this past Saturday’s Emmys for technical and other honours: Jason Bateman’s name was announced for an award won by Ron Cephas Jones of This Is Us, with the correction made after a commercial break.

It’s difficult to imagine Emmy Awards more representative of their time.

The ceremony is live because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominees include a record number of Black actors and other artists at a moment of American racial reckoning. And a dizzying array of TV platforms are jockeying for honours, including streaming services that weren’t around to compete in the last Emmys.

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET.

The winners will be updated as the night goes on in the list of nominees below.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actress, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Supporting Actor, Drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress, Drama

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lead Actress, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen

TV Movie

American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Lead Actress, TV Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Lead Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Supporting Actress, TV Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Supporting Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Competition Program

The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

For a complete list of all Emmy Awards (including Creative Emmys), please visit the Emmy Awards official site.

With files from The Associated Press

