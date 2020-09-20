Emmy Awards 2020: Full list of winners from 1st-ever virtual ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in history, the Emmy Awards are going live and virtual.

The ambitious 72nd Emmy Awards ceremony will be hosted virtually by return emcee Jimmy Kimmel onstage at downtown L.A.’s Staples Center, central command for camera feeds relayed from 130 nominees socially distanced at home or elsewhere in 10 countries and 20 cities.

HBO’s limited series Watchmen is the leading nominee, with its star and three-time Emmy winner Regina King up for honours. Canadian standout (and favourite) Schitt’s Creek and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are among the comedy series contenders, with Succession, Ozark and The Mandalorian vying for the drama series crown.

3:06 2020 Emmy Awards: What to expect this season 2020 Emmy Awards: What to expect this season

Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell (The Morning Show), and Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) are among those nominated for acting trophies. Euphoria star Zendaya could become the youngest winner in the drama actress category at age 24 (topping Jodie Comer, who was 26 when she won last year for Killing Eve).

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the show’s producers acknowledge that mistakes and hiccups could occur during the show’s broadcast.

There was a gaffe at this past Saturday’s Emmys for technical and other honours: Jason Bateman’s name was announced for an award won by Ron Cephas Jones of This Is Us, with the correction made after a commercial break.

It’s difficult to imagine Emmy Awards more representative of their time.

The ceremony is live because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominees include a record number of Black actors and other artists at a moment of American racial reckoning. And a dizzying array of TV platforms are jockeying for honours, including streaming services that weren’t around to compete in the last Emmys.

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET.

—

The winners will be updated as the night goes on in the list of nominees below.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

1:43 ‘Watchmen,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ dominate 2020 Emmy nominations ‘Watchmen,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ dominate 2020 Emmy nominations

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Story continues below advertisement

Lead Actress, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Supporting Actor, Drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress, Drama

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lead Actress, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Story continues below advertisement

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

TV Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Lead Actress, TV Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere‘

Lead Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Supporting Actress, TV Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Supporting Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Story continues below advertisement

Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

—

For a complete list of all Emmy Awards (including Creative Emmys), please visit the Emmy Awards official site.

— With files from The Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement