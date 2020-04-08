Canadians say goodbye to ‘Schitt’s Creek’ following emotional finale

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Tuesday night’s finale of Schitt’s Creek.
After five years on TV, Schitt’s Creek said goodbye to fans in an emotional finale on Tuesday night.
Schitt’s Creek is about a shallow, filthy rich family who loses their fortune and is forced to live in a small town they bought as a joke.
Over six seasons, fans watched the Rose family have their wealth stripped away and adjust to a humble life in a small town the dad once bought as a joke.
The critically acclaimed comedy debuted in Canada in 2015 and soon after on Pop TV in the United States, but Tuesday’s episode gave fans a heartfelt and hilarious finale.
David Rose, played by Dan Levy, had to deal with rain on his wedding day to Patrick (Noah Reid), which saw their outdoor venue washed out.
“I’ve woken up in a Black Mirror episode,” David gasped as he woke up and found out the news.
Not only was his wedding venue waterlogged, but the money for an emergency tent had been spent on a pizza oven, and the officiant Fabian had cancelled, which left the opportunity for David’s mother, Moira (Catherine O’Hara), to step in to perform the nuptials.
David’s dad Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Stevie (Emily Hampshire), the owner of Rosebud Motel, got some of the people from the town to step in and help save David’s special day.
Once the wedding was over, Johnny and Moira drove off to a new adventure on the West Coast, leaving their children behind at the Rosebud Motel.
Co-creator and star Dan Levy posted a note to Twitter after the finale aired, saying: “This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years.
“Getting to tell these stories, build these characters and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful,” he added. “Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I’m going to miss the most.”
He continued: “We built a family on those sets and it’s reassuring to know that time won’t ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know. And as for our viewers, getting to share this show with you, getting to watch you champion it, tell your friends about it, herald its messages of love and acceptance and decency with such empathy and passion… that is something I’ll never forget.”
Many of the cast and crew members took to Twitter to say goodbye to their fans.
Fans of the show also took to Twitter to say goodbye to Schitt’s Creek and the cast.
The show’s popularity exploded when it became widely available on Netflix in 2017, and it received its first Emmy nominations last year, including one for best comedy series.
This year alone, the Ontario-shot show has a leading 26 Canadian Screen Award nominations, including acting nods for Dan Levy, his father/series co-creator Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, who plays Alexis.
Dan Levy decided it was time for it to come to an end, just as everything was truly coming up roses for Schitt’s Creek.
“It was important for me that this show remains something that people cherish and that people go back to and revisit year after year or put on when they’re feeling blue,” Levy said. “And in order to do that, you really need to be aware of when is the right time to say goodbye.”
Eugene Levy said of his tenure on the show: “This has been six of the most incredible years of my life, and I’ve had a kind of a chunky career.”
Part of what’s been so gratifying for the cast is how it’s connected so deeply with its audience.
“I think when the show started out, it was kind of this quirky little Canadian thing,” said Murphy. “And then as it gained momentum and we got added to Netflix, it reached a much, much wider audience, and the responses went from like, ‘Oh, it’s the dad from American Pie and the mom from Home Alone and the creepy, creepy guy from Scary Movie‘ to ‘Oh, my God, this show just got my mom through her chemotherapy treatments’ or ‘This show allowed me to summon up the courage to come out to my family.'”
After Tuesday night’s finale aired, a 90-minute special followed titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.
— With files from the Associated Press
