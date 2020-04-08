Canadians say goodbye to ‘Schitt’s Creek’ following emotional finale

Send this page to someone via email

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Tuesday night’s finale of Schitt’s Creek.

After five years on TV, Schitt’s Creek said goodbye to fans in an emotional finale on Tuesday night.

Schitt’s Creek is about a shallow, filthy rich family who loses their fortune and is forced to live in a small town they bought as a joke.

The critically acclaimed comedy debuted in Canada in 2015 and soon after on Pop TV in the United States, but Tuesday’s episode gave fans a heartfelt and hilarious finale.

David Rose, played by Dan Levy, had to deal with rain on his wedding day to Patrick (Noah Reid), which saw their outdoor venue washed out.

“I’ve woken up in a Black Mirror episode,” David gasped as he woke up and found out the news.

Not only was his wedding venue waterlogged, but the money for an emergency tent had been spent on a pizza oven, and the officiant Fabian had cancelled, which left the opportunity for David’s mother, Moira (Catherine O’Hara), to step in to perform the nuptials.

David’s dad Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Stevie (Emily Hampshire), the owner of Rosebud Motel, got some of the people from the town to step in and help save David’s special day.

Once the wedding was over, Johnny and Moira drove off to a new adventure on the West Coast, leaving their children behind at the Rosebud Motel.

Co-creator and star Dan Levy posted a note to Twitter after the finale aired, saying: “This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years.

“Getting to tell these stories, build these characters and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful,” he added. “Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I’m going to miss the most.”

He continued: “We built a family on those sets and it’s reassuring to know that time won’t ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know. And as for our viewers, getting to share this show with you, getting to watch you champion it, tell your friends about it, herald its messages of love and acceptance and decency with such empathy and passion… that is something I’ll never forget.”

Many of the cast and crew members took to Twitter to say goodbye to their fans.

A stirring SERIES-ENDING thank you to our BRILLIANT cast & crew, @CBC , @PopTV ,@ITV and @netflix. But our biggest, STRAIGHT FROM THE HEART thank you goes to our beloved FANS! Couldn't have done it without you!❤️Finale 8pm. Finale Special 8:30. @SchittsCreek @SchittsCreekPop — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) April 7, 2020

Tonight is the series finale of Schitt's Creek. I feel so lucky to have written for that cast, worked with that crew, and eaten so many weird meals with my fellow writers and pals. Not pictured: Michael Short, my joke-writing hero, who refuses to take photos with us. FILE CLOSE. pic.twitter.com/8eBSwXTt7C — Rupinder Gill (@rkgill) April 7, 2020

Fans of the show also took to Twitter to say goodbye to Schitt’s Creek and the cast.

me now that schitt’s creek is done pic.twitter.com/t6jwzjjfsy — Kara (@KaraBrienne) April 8, 2020

PLEASE my mom dressed up as moira for the schitt's creek series finale c'mon how could you NOT stan her #SchittsCreekFinale pic.twitter.com/GhnBPr4Yb4 — brooke | killing eve 5 days (@lesliesrabe) April 8, 2020

So You Just Watched The Schitt's Creek Series Finale Mood Board #SchittsFinale pic.twitter.com/6t2P43W1mK — david rose love bot ☀️ (sc spoilers) (@softjakeperalta) April 8, 2020

Tonight is the finale of @SchittsCreek‼️ I am so blessed to be a part of 'Best Wishes, Warmest Regards' — a 1-hour documentary following the episode. This project has brought me so much joy and laughter and I feel SO deeply connected to this entire cast! ♥️ All my love, XoP pic.twitter.com/2Z2VgzGtRF — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) April 7, 2020

Johnny and Moira moved to Schitt's Creek with their two kids. They left Schitt's Creek with four. #SchittsFinale #SchittsCreek pic.twitter.com/Q9B0wO43SR — SmallTownRosebudd (@FlannelbyStevie) April 8, 2020

The SCHITT'S CREEK finale once again proves my deeply held literary precept that the most moving endings to stories take place in the morning or afternoon, not at night. — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) April 8, 2020

can we talk about how the biggest trauma for david wasn't losing the money, but finding out that everything he thought made him worthwhile (rich friends, galleries, etc.) was all a lie? but then he got to schitt's creek and was met with truth and respect. #SchittsCreek — megan 💜 SC FINALE SPOILERS (@patrickbrewcr) April 1, 2020

I could have sworn I saw the Shroud of Turin on the back of Moira’s robe. Schitt’s Creek HAS to win an Emmy for costumes this year. #SchittsFinale #LaughedThroughMyTears pic.twitter.com/lK0z1T7Pjr — Susan Cole (@TriGirlSue) April 8, 2020

the character development in schitt’s creek *chefs kiss* — sarah (@sc0ttymccreery) April 8, 2020

Anyone else feel just… really weird… this morning? Like you’re playing emotional roulette and waiting to see where you land. #SchittsFinale #SchittsCreek #SchittsCreekFinale pic.twitter.com/wUIN3Ox8d8 — Ranking Schitt's Creek (@RankingSchitt) April 8, 2020

The show’s popularity exploded when it became widely available on Netflix in 2017, and it received its first Emmy nominations last year, including one for best comedy series.

This year alone, the Ontario-shot show has a leading 26 Canadian Screen Award nominations, including acting nods for Dan Levy, his father/series co-creator Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, who plays Alexis.

Dan Levy decided it was time for it to come to an end, just as everything was truly coming up roses for Schitt’s Creek.

“It was important for me that this show remains something that people cherish and that people go back to and revisit year after year or put on when they’re feeling blue,” Levy said. “And in order to do that, you really need to be aware of when is the right time to say goodbye.”

Eugene Levy said of his tenure on the show: “This has been six of the most incredible years of my life, and I’ve had a kind of a chunky career.”

Part of what’s been so gratifying for the cast is how it’s connected so deeply with its audience.

“I think when the show started out, it was kind of this quirky little Canadian thing,” said Murphy. “And then as it gained momentum and we got added to Netflix, it reached a much, much wider audience, and the responses went from like, ‘Oh, it’s the dad from American Pie and the mom from Home Alone and the creepy, creepy guy from Scary Movie‘ to ‘Oh, my God, this show just got my mom through her chemotherapy treatments’ or ‘This show allowed me to summon up the courage to come out to my family.'”

After Tuesday night’s finale aired, a 90-minute special followed titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.

— With files from the Associated Press