October 1, 2019 1:45 pm
Updated: October 1, 2019 1:53 pm

‘Schitt’s Creek’ designer duds up for sale online

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

Cast members of 'Schitt's Creek' arrive for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 22, 2019.

Etienne Laurent / EPA
Fashionista fans of the much-beloved Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek might be pleased to know that they’ll soon be able to purchase pieces from the show’s extensive wardrobe department.

In partnership with Toronto-based consignment boutique VSP, a massive variety of clothing used on the show will soon be available for fans across the world to purchase.

The collection will offer more than 800 articles of clothing, including most of the upscale outfits worn by the Rose family throughout the show’s impressive five-season (soon to be six) run.

The sale features gowns, shirts, eyewear, men’s suits, footwear and handbags, among many other pieces, worn by either Johnny (Eugene Levy), David (Dan Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara) or Alexis (Annie Murphy).

This Thursday, Oct. 3, at 12 p.m., the collection will be available for purchase both in person at 1410 Dundas St. W. in Toronto and online — however, supplies likely will not last long as the Emmy-nominated show has become a worldwide phenomenon after making its way to Netflix.

A spokeswoman from VSP Consignment detailed some of the Schitt’s Creek collection during an interview with the Canadian Press.

“Each character had such specific style,” Marlowe Granados said.

“With Dan’s character, there’s a lot of Rick Owens and Givenchy and Neil Barrett, for example. With Moira, she does a lot of structural, obviously black-and-white pieces.

The cast of the television show ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ Annie Murphy (left to right) Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Daniel Levy is shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CBC

Granados added that there will be a number of Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, MSGM and Dsquared2 items in the sale.

One of the standout pieces is a gold feathered and sequined gown by Pamella Roland priced at nearly $5,000.

More affordable keepsakes include a “Cafe Tropical” baseball cap for $78 that references the town’s fictional diner and a “Rose Video” polo shirt for $98 that references the defunct video-rental business the family once owned.

“If you’re a fan of the show, those are kind of the pieces that are a lot more accessible to purchase (as) memorabilia,” adds Granados, who says the average price of the sale items hovers around $398.

Eagle-eyed super fans might be able to spot mementoes among another 200 “lower-end” items that Granados says have been dispersed through VSP’s regular collection and are not labelled as Schitt’s Creek wardrobe.

For those interested in checking out the Schitt’s Creek clothing collection, you can visit the VSP website this Thursday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m.

A portion of proceeds is set to be donated to the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN).

GLSEN’s mission goal is to aid LGBTQ2 youth in feeling valued and respected regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression while in school or college.

Back in March, it was revealed that Season 6 would be Schitt’s Creek‘s final season.

It’s currently set to premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

With files from the Canadian Press

