‘Schitt’s Creek’ designer duds up for sale online

Fashionista fans of the much-beloved Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek might be pleased to know that they’ll soon be able to purchase pieces from the show’s extensive wardrobe department.

In partnership with Toronto-based consignment boutique VSP, a massive variety of clothing used on the show will soon be available for fans across the world to purchase.

The collection will offer more than 800 articles of clothing, including most of the upscale outfits worn by the Rose family throughout the show’s impressive five-season (soon to be six) run.

The sale features gowns, shirts, eyewear, men’s suits, footwear and handbags, among many other pieces, worn by either Johnny (Eugene Levy), David (Dan Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara) or Alexis (Annie Murphy).

It's true, on October 3rd @vspconsignment's #SchittsCreek wardrobe sale will open to the public at 12pm (ET) It's your chance to shop the Rose family closet and help @GLSEN in the process!https://t.co/ceYruYgMT5 pic.twitter.com/83brja73N2 — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 30, 2019

This Thursday, Oct. 3, at 12 p.m., the collection will be available for purchase both in person at 1410 Dundas St. W. in Toronto and online — however, supplies likely will not last long as the Emmy-nominated show has become a worldwide phenomenon after making its way to Netflix.

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ confirmed for a 4th season on Netflix

A spokeswoman from VSP Consignment detailed some of the Schitt’s Creek collection during an interview with the Canadian Press.

“Each character had such specific style,” Marlowe Granados said.

“With Dan’s character, there’s a lot of Rick Owens and Givenchy and Neil Barrett, for example. With Moira, she does a lot of structural, obviously black-and-white pieces.

Granados added that there will be a number of Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, MSGM and Dsquared2 items in the sale.

READ MORE: Green Day partners with NHL, unveils new hockey anthem

One of the standout pieces is a gold feathered and sequined gown by Pamella Roland priced at nearly $5,000.

More affordable keepsakes include a “Cafe Tropical” baseball cap for $78 that references the town’s fictional diner and a “Rose Video” polo shirt for $98 that references the defunct video-rental business the family once owned.

“If you’re a fan of the show, those are kind of the pieces that are a lot more accessible to purchase (as) memorabilia,” adds Granados, who says the average price of the sale items hovers around $398.

VSP: *Announces Schitt’s Creek collection*

Me to my credit card: pic.twitter.com/tfyrEEMY3O — VSP Consignment (@vspconsignment) September 30, 2019

Eagle-eyed super fans might be able to spot mementoes among another 200 “lower-end” items that Granados says have been dispersed through VSP’s regular collection and are not labelled as Schitt’s Creek wardrobe.

READ MORE: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ ending after sixth and final season

For those interested in checking out the Schitt’s Creek clothing collection, you can visit the VSP website this Thursday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m.

A portion of proceeds is set to be donated to the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN).

GLSEN’s mission goal is to aid LGBTQ2 youth in feeling valued and respected regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression while in school or college.

WATCH: Emily Hampshire, Teddy Geiger Talk ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Ending

Back in March, it was revealed that Season 6 would be Schitt’s Creek‘s final season.

It’s currently set to premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

— With files from the Canadian Press

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis