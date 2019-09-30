Green Day partners with NHL, unveils new hockey anthem

American punk rock band Green Day has entered into a two-year partnership with the NHL.

The professional hockey league announced the news in an official press release on Monday morning, while the Basket Case rockers teased a brand-new song off of their upcoming 13th album, Father of All Motherf–kers (2020).

The song, Fire, Ready, Aim, will serve as the opening theme for NBC’s Wednesday Night Hockey broadcast, which premieres in less than two weeks.

In addition, the NHL will celebrate this new partnership by hosting Green Day for a headlining performance at its 2020 All-Star Game in St. Louis, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 25.

This @NHL season is hereby known as LOUD season…where the toughest athletes to ever lace up a pair of skates meet the baddest rock band on the planet. Turn up the volume, "Fire, Ready, Aim" & enjoy. Wait, did we just tease a BRAND NEW SONG?! @NHLonNBCSports #WNH #NHLGreenDay pic.twitter.com/WDnxnktET6 — Green Day (@GreenDay) September 30, 2019

During the 2019-20 season, the band’s music will be played heavily throughout NHL broadcasts, including a large number of cuts from Green Day’s upcoming album.

“Green Day is the perfect band for the NHL,” NHL CCO and executive vice-president Steve Mayer said of the partnership. “Their music fits so perfectly with the energy, speed and power that we witness on the ice and each and every night.

“We are so excited to start this partnership with the NBC Sports open,” he added. “It was so much fun to shoot, and we think our fans will love it.”

“This NHL season is hereby known as LOUD season…” Green Day wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Where the toughest athletes to ever lace up a pair of skates meet the baddest rock band on the planet. So turn up the volume on your TV sets, fire, ready, aim and enjoy the ride.”

On Oct. 9, the band’s latest song will debut during the Wednesday Night Hockey premiere, which will show a match between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Father of All Motherf–kers is currently scheduled for a Feb. 7, 2020 release through Reprise Records.

Green Day is set to embark on a massive 20-date North American stadium tour next summer with Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

The Hella Mega Tour was announced earlier this month, and all tickets for the tour are now on sale.

Should we trade in a tour bus for a zamboni on the @hellamegatour?! #WNH #NHLGreenDay pic.twitter.com/DsHRItLDqq — Green Day (@GreenDay) September 30, 2019

Additional details can be found through the official Hella Mega Tour website.

Hella Mega Tour 2020 North American dates

** Sole Canadian date is bolded below **

July 17 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

July 21 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

July 24 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

July 25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium

July 28 – Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

July 31 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 1 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Aug. 5 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 6 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

Aug. 8 – Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park

Aug. 11 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

Aug. 13 – Chicago Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 16 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

Aug. 21 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Aug. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 24 – Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 27 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

