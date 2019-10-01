‘Stranger Things’ confirmed for a 4th season on Netflix
Stranger Things has just been confirmed for a fourth season.
Netflix confirmed the news on Monday, only three months after the release of the much-beloved show’s third season.
The 35-second clip opens up with the classic Stranger Things theme and logo — with the number 4 appearing behind it — as done in all prior seasons. Though this time around, the red glow of the title card flickers on and off before its colours invert entirely.
A light then flashes, and the logo is seen in the fictional, yet terrifying “upside down” world, where the words are quickly overgrown by tree branches.
🕰️🙃
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 29, 2019
The scene cuts to black and a tagline appears, reading: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”
READ MORE: Robert De Niro goes off on Donald Trump, swears on live TV
For the fourth year in a row, the Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators and producers, are returning in charge of the series and have also signed “a multi-year film and series deal,” according to a statement released by Netflix.
While there are no details or specifics on Stranger Things 4, fans are hoping that the show picks up right where it left off. At a major cliffhanger.
READ MORE: Spider-Man returns to Marvel Cinematic Universe; Sony, Marvel to produce 3rd movie
Since the conclusion of the third season, the suggested death of Jim Hopper (portrayed by David Harbour) has left many of the show’s dedicated followers in panic, with many exercising their own theories and expectations for the next season on social media.
Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:
“we're not in hawkins anymore” because the byers moved and hopper can be either in the upside down or russia
— spooky larissa 🎈 (@lovrmarsh) September 30, 2019
UPSIDE DOWN WE'RE NOT IN HAWKINS ANYMORE TICK TOCK WHAT DOES THIS MEAN #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/pKvM4mp2fl
— spooky!loz (@peraltiacriss) September 30, 2019
WE’RE NOT IN HAWKINS ANYMORE????? SEASON 4 IN RUSSIA TO FIND HOPPER??????????
— 𝐧𝐨𝐚𝐡 🍂 (@sk8wolfhard) September 30, 2019
Season 4 of Stranger Things confirmed 😁 but also "we're not in Hawkins anymore" has me like pic.twitter.com/vlYLQMrdwz
— Licenia Pantaleon (@licenia) September 30, 2019
ok so what if the “we’re not in hawkins anymore” refers to when the kids go to visit the byers over christmas break and not russia…
— emily (@bitchinparker) October 1, 2019
As of this writing, Stranger Things 4 has no scheduled release date.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.