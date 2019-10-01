‘Stranger Things’ confirmed for a 4th season on Netflix

Stranger Things has just been confirmed for a fourth season.

Netflix confirmed the news on Monday, only three months after the release of the much-beloved show’s third season.

The 35-second clip opens up with the classic Stranger Things theme and logo — with the number 4 appearing behind it — as done in all prior seasons. Though this time around, the red glow of the title card flickers on and off before its colours invert entirely.

A light then flashes, and the logo is seen in the fictional, yet terrifying “upside down” world, where the words are quickly overgrown by tree branches.

🕰️🙃 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 29, 2019

The scene cuts to black and a tagline appears, reading: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

For the fourth year in a row, the Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators and producers, are returning in charge of the series and have also signed “a multi-year film and series deal,” according to a statement released by Netflix.

Ted Sarandos, CCO of the streaming giant said: “The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love.”

“We can’t wait to see what the Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down,” said Sarandos on the upcoming season.