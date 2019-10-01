Entertainment
October 1, 2019 11:03 am

‘Stranger Things’ confirmed for a 4th season on Netflix

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: The Duffer Brothers' popular Netflix original, 'Stranger Things,' was confirmed for a fourth season on Monday after a mysterious and cryptic teaser trailer dropped. The tagline reads, "We're not in Hawkins anymore," suggesting that the upcoming episodes could be some of the biggest yet and take the beloved main characters out of their haunted town, or the state of Indiana altogether.

A A

Stranger Things has just been confirmed for a fourth season.

Netflix confirmed the news on Monday, only three months after the release of the much-beloved show’s third season.

The 35-second clip opens up with the classic Stranger Things theme and logo — with the number 4 appearing behind it — as done in all prior seasons. Though this time around, the red glow of the title card flickers on and off before its colours invert entirely.

A light then flashes, and the logo is seen in the fictional, yet terrifying “upside down” world, where the words are quickly overgrown by tree branches.

Story continues below

The scene cuts to black and a tagline appears, reading: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

READ MORE: Robert De Niro goes off on Donald Trump, swears on live TV

For the fourth year in a row, the Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators and producers, are returning in charge of the series and have also signed “a multi-year film and series deal,” according to a statement released by Netflix.

Ted Sarandos, CCO of the streaming giant said: “The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love.”
“We can’t wait to see what the Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down,” said Sarandos on the upcoming season.

(L-R) Actors Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton attend the Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ At Le Grand Rex on July 4, 2019 in Paris, France.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

While there are no details or specifics on Stranger Things 4, fans are hoping that the show picks up right where it left off. At a major cliffhanger.

READ MORE: Spider-Man returns to Marvel Cinematic Universe; Sony, Marvel to produce 3rd movie

Since the conclusion of the third season, the suggested death of Jim Hopper (portrayed by David Harbour) has left many of the show’s dedicated followers in panic, with many exercising their own theories and expectations for the next season on social media.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

As of this writing, Stranger Things 4 has no scheduled release date.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
duffer brothers
matt duffer
Netflix
ross duffer
Stranger Things
Stranger Things 2019
Stranger Things 4
Stranger Things 4 Netflix
Stranger Things 4 teaser
Stranger Things 4 trailer
stranger things netflix
Stranger Things Season 4 release date
The Duffer Brothers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.