Robert De Niro goes off on Donald Trump, swears on live TV

Robert De Niro didn’t hold back his true feelings about those who criticize his dislike for U.S. President Donald Trump while appearing on CNN on Sunday.

During a segment on Reliable Sources, the Raging Bull star was asked by host Brian Stelter about critics on Fox News responding to his previous comments on Trump. De Niro made waves at the 2018 Tony Awards with his “f–k Trump” speech, which prompted criticism from some Fox News reporters.

The actor responded on live television, saying: “F–k ’em, f–k ’em.”

Somewhere off-camera, a person can be heard saying: “Woah.”

De Niro quickly realized what he had done and apologized twice for the expletives.

READ MORE: ‘I deserve to meet my accuser’ — Trump tweets about whistleblower as Democrats eye his calls with Putin

“This is cable so it’s not an FCC violation but it still is a Sunday morning,” Stetler said following the actor’s comments.

Following his CNN interview, an article on the Fox News website referred to De Niro as “vulgar” and described him as a “far-left actor.”

The rest of the CNN interview primarily focused on how much De Niro, 76, dislikes Trump.

He went on to describe him as a “gangster” and “crazy.”

“I don’t know. I think he’s crazy, in a way. Part of him is just crazy,” the Hollywood actor said. “Possibly medically, too, I’m starting to think.”

WATCH: Adam Schiff says whistleblower to testify soon, must ensure security of person

“When I saw him out in front of the helicopter waiting to go somewhere and talking endlessly and sweating, I said: ‘This guy is not even aware of what he’s [doing],'” De Niro continued. “He should at least ask somebody for a handkerchief or something and dry himself off.”

The Oscar-winning actor went on to add that he’s relieved the impeachment process against Trump is underway.

“We are in a moment in our lives in this country where this guy is like a gangster,” he said. “He’s come along and he’s said things, done things, [and] we say over and over again, ‘This is terrible.’

READ MORE: Democrats push on as Trump impeachment inquiry splits Republicans

“This just keeps going on and on without being stopped. We’ve got to get him out,” he continued. “This guy should not be president. Period.”

The interview came in the wake of comments De Niro made on the red carpet at the New York Film Festival opening night of his new film, The Irishman. He told Variety he hopes Trump gets impeached.

De Niro also depicted special counsel Robert Mueller in a series of Saturday Night Live sketches about the White House last year.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca