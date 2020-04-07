Bhad Bhabie accused of blackfishing on social media

Send this page to someone via email

Rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has been accused of blackfishing by people on social media after she posted a video in which her skin appeared to be darker than usual.

Many people began to comment on the 17-year-old rapper’s skin tone after she posted two videos of herself in which she sports a new look.

Some of her followers accused the Gucci Flip Flops rapper of blackfishing, a term used to describe non-Black people adopting Black features through heavy makeup, tans, textured or artificial hair and photo filters.

People took to social media to criticize Bhad Bhabie, who rose to fame after appearing on Dr. Phil.

so now bhad bhabie considers herself black ok pic.twitter.com/4smAze3i7O — juanito (@sweetboyjuan) April 6, 2020

Bhad Bhabie decided to get the Ariana Grande special… pic.twitter.com/09rP7j9yAs — FlyestAround (@around_flyest) April 6, 2020

What in the blackfish is Bhad Bhabie doing??? pic.twitter.com/LBedvE9JD0 — Cookie Kawaii Stan Account (@ebonymystique) April 6, 2020

Y’all gave Bhad Bhabie clout and let her think she’s welcome 🤷🏽‍♂️ I blame y’all. Should’ve left her on Dr.Phill — JayDaOtter 🦦 (@RikoDaGod) April 6, 2020

Not bhad bhabie Turning herself into a black woman- pic.twitter.com/YsKSw9LXsJ — ☆||fan account (@Newbodyyy) April 6, 2020

how bhad bhabie sheets be looking when she wake up every morning. pic.twitter.com/GjBpC00Xis — thee creator✨ (@styldbydrea) April 6, 2020

y'all let bhad bhabie get famous by ripping off black culture and now she look like lil mama pic.twitter.com/Lvmjyx7doX — ☆twilight☆ (@HW4S3ONG) April 6, 2020

Bhad Bhabie tryna be black but really are we surprised? pic.twitter.com/xQYfQfjE5W — zoë ⁷ (@starIightjoon) April 6, 2020

“It’s just hair she’s not trying to be black”

Bhad Bhabie: pic.twitter.com/XdOjCmjSK4 — Cherry (@Cherry44355873) March 30, 2020

“Millions of people sick, thousands dying every day and y’all worried about me getting make up [sic] done for a photoshoot?” Bhad Bhabie said in response to the criticism.

“I’m usually the wild one but y’all need to chill and focus on what’s important right now.”

This isn’t the first time Bhad Bhabie has addressed cultural appropriation accusations.

In a 2017 interview with The Fader, the Bestie rapper claimed: “You cannot act a colour.”

“I look at that cultural appropriation s–t and I just ignore it because it’s ridiculous, it really is. You cannot act a colour,” she said.

“Do not tell me I’m acting Black because I’m not. I’m acting urban, or whatever you want to call it,” she continued. “I don’t even have a name for it, I call it ‘me.’ How I act is me. I get braids all the time, you can’t tell me I’m acting Black because I braid my hair. That makes no sense whatsoever.”

Bhad Bhabie continued: “One race does something more than another race. Honestly, Asians started tattoos. Every single race has tattoos. How come they don’t tell me I’m culturally appropriating because I have a tattoo?”

She said that “if someone wants to do something they should just do it, as long as they’re happy with it.”

“If you’re not happy with it then don’t do it. Do what you’re happy with and not what you think whoever else is going to tell you about you ‘acting a colour.’ You don’t act at all, you just do what you think is best. There’s no way to act a colour, that s–t’s ridiculous,” she said.

— With a file from Global News’ Laura Hensley