Sentencing underway for Penticton woman who killed teen boyfriend

It was a day filled with many tears for Devon Blackmore’s friends and family, as victim impact statements were read out detailing the heartbreak and crushed dreams they’ve lived through since his death.

Devon Blackmore was just 17 years old when he died in April 2017.

The Crown said that he was sick with pneumonia, and his 20-year-old girlfriend Kiera Bourque gave him illegally-acquired morphine to ease his pain.

Court heard that when he later collapsed and started convulsing, Bourque called 911 right away.

The Crown said that Devon did not have a pulse by the time help arrived.

“Two of the attending firefighters indicated to police that they heard Kiera say aloud: ‘I killed him’,” the Crown said.

Bourque wasn’t charged for more than a year after Devon’s death, and then in February 2020, she made a surprise guilty plea to manslaughter.

Through tears, Devon’s family members shared the heart-wrenching impact his death has had.

“Devon was an inspiration to most, a hero to some, and loved by all,” his younger sister Karley Blackmore said.

“My brother never got to graduate. Never got to get married or have children to call him dad. He died so young and unexpected that it shook my whole life,” she added.

Devon’s mother Lorrie Blackmore said she’s still trying to figure out how she’s going to get through his next birthday without him.

“My future is haunted with the next 30 or so Christmases, Easters, Mother’s Days and Thanksgivings that he will not be here with us.”

“Many days it takes all my energy to get out of bed just to start the grief journey all over again,” she added.

There are no words to describe how much she misses him, she said.

The Crown argued that although Bourque had pleaded guilty, she still has difficulty taking responsibility for her actions.

She was also aware of the potentially fatal consequences of administering the morphine, the Crown said.

The defence countered that Bourque wasn’t trying to cause Devon harm and that she’s now been clean and sober for nearly two years.

Court also heard several letters of support from Bourque’s friends and family.

Her mother wrote that Bourque grieves Devon’s death and wishes that she could change the past.

Court heard that she’s since become an active volunteer within the community.

The Crown asked for Bourque to be sentenced to three years in prison.

The defence argued for a three-year suspended sentence, saying that Bourque doesn’t pose a danger to the community.

Justice Gary Weatherill said he needs some time to consider the submissions and will give his decision on Wednesday.