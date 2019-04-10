Preliminary hearing underway for Penticton woman accused in manslaughter death

A preliminary hearing is underway in Penticton provincial court for a young woman facing one count of manslaughter in connection to the death of her boyfriend.

Kiera Bourque, 21, is accused of manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Devon Blackmore on April 2, 2017, at a Penticton home.

Manslaughter is defined as a homicide without the intention to cause death.

READ MORE: Halifax man who confessed to homicide from jail found guilty of 2nd-degree murder

Bourque wasn’t charged until May 2018, more than one year after Blackmore’s death.

Friends and family members of #Penticton teenager Devon Blackmore congregate outside the courthouse before the preliminary hearing for Kiera Bourque, accused of manslaughter in connection to Blackmore’s death in April 2017. Evidence revealed in court under publication ban. pic.twitter.com/MSudSfyo7Q — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 10, 2019

On Wednesday, Blackmore’s family members and friends packed into the courtroom, wearing ribbons that said “Devon.”

Crown lawyer Andrew Vandersluys told the court he will call seven witnesses during the preliminary hearing, which is covered by a publication ban.

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 26, 2019): Homicide investigators take over Surrey crash

The hearing is to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to be tried in B.C. Supreme Court.

Bourque has already pleaded not guilty and has selected trial by jury.

She wore a black blazer with her hair slicked back in a ponytail and sat beside her lawyer, Paul Varga, during the court proceedings.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for two days.