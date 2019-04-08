Halifax man who confessed to homicide from jail found guilty of 2nd-degree murder

A Halifax man who called police from jail to confess to a five-year-old homicide has been found guilty of second-degree murder, despite pleading not guilty and without the case actually going to trial.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge found Christian Enang Clyke guilty in the 2011 death of Angela Hall, who was found shot in the hallway of a building on Primrose Street in Dartmouth on April 29, 2011.

Agreed statement of facts

According to an agreed statement of facts that was introduced as an exhibit Monday morning, Clyke called police while incarcerated at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility on Nov. 29, 2016 and told the dispatcher he wanted to confess to something. When police arrived, he confessed to Hall’s murder.

READ MORE: Halifax man charged with second degree murder in homicide of Angela Hall

The statement of facts outlines how Clyke and another person went to 44 Primrose St. that day in 2011 to buy marijuana from Hall. Clyke had previously bought marijuana from her. He had also brought along a Colt .32-20 Winchester revolver with him.

Clyke and the second person were in Hall’s apartment waiting for the marijuana to arrive but then Hall decided she didn’t want to sell to them. She “rushed Mr. Clyke and the other individual outside her apartment into the hallway.”

At that point, there was a struggle, and Hall was left lying on the floor. While she was on the floor, Clyke says he shot her once through the back.

Officers arrived to find Hall injured with a 10-inch knife on the floor. Hall was taken to hospital by EHS and pronounced dead that night.

READ MORE: Angela Hall homicide added to Major Unsolved Crimes rewards list

An autopsy later found the cause of death was the gunshot wound to the chest, although Hall suffered non-fatal stab wounds and blunt-force trauma to her head.

The agreed statement of facts also notes that the handgun Clyke used was a prohibited firearm that was later seized from him in May 2011 at the scene of another incident.

The document adds that on the night of Hall’s death, Clyke had consumed valium and benzodiazepine.

Statement ruled admissible

The statement was ruled admissible a few weeks ago during a voire dire. That decision by Justice Peter Rosinski has not been released yet, however the judge found Clyke guilty after reviewing the agreed statement of facts.

Clyke had still maintained that he was pleading not guilty, and an appeal is possible.

He will be back in court for sentencing on May 1.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence so the judge will hear arguments on parole eligibility.