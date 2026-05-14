Teen stabbed outside Montreal high school, police say injuries not life-threatening

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed outside a high school in the city’s Saint-Henri neighbourhood around lunchtime Thursday, police said.
Montreal police say they received several 911 calls at about noon reporting the incident on Saint-Jacques Street West.
When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene.
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The victim was found with at least one wound to his upper body and transported to hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a perimeter was quickly established to preserve evidence, and a canine unit was deployed to assist in the search.
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Investigators are also working to determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
According to preliminary information, authorities believe the incident may have stemmed from a fight.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.
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