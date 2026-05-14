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Crime

Teen stabbed outside Montreal high school, police say injuries not life-threatening

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 14, 2026 4:20 pm
1 min read
A Montreal police car is photographed in Montreal on Aug. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Montreal police car is photographed in Montreal on Aug. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
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A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed outside a high school in the city’s Saint-Henri neighbourhood around lunchtime Thursday, police said.

Montreal police say they received several 911 calls at about noon reporting the incident on Saint-Jacques Street West.

When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene.

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The victim was found with at least one wound to his upper body and transported to hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a perimeter was quickly established to preserve evidence, and a canine unit was deployed to assist in the search.

Investigators are also working to determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

According to preliminary information, authorities believe the incident may have stemmed from a fight.

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Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

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