Homicide from 2004 added to Nova Scotia’s crime rewards program

A homicide from over 15 years ago has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

On March 2, 2004, Corey William Murphy was found shot in the area of Herring Cove Road and Hilden Drive. The 29-year-old was sent to hospital by ambulance but later died.

Investigators believe there are people who have information in relation to Corey’s death.

“The family and community continue to grieve this tragic and violent death,” said Justice Minister Mark Furey in a statement. “I hope the addition to the rewards program will encourage anyone who may have information to come forward.”

The program offers up to $150,000 to anyone who shares information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Since it started, two full rewards of $150,000 and one partial reward of $100,000 have been paid out by the program.

Those who come forward must provide their name and contact information. They may be called to testify in court, and all calls will be recorded.

Anyone with information should call the program at 1-888-710-9090.