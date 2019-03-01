Halifax police looking for clues in 15-year-old murder case

Halifax Regional Police are looking for the public’s help in solving a cold case murder from 2004.

Saturday will mark 15 years since Corey William Murphy was found shot in the area of Herring Cove Road and Hilden Drive.

Officers were called to the area at around 7:45 p.m. on March 2, 2004. Murphy was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information in relation to Corey’s death, and hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” police said in a news release.

“It’s never too late and no piece of information is too small; it could be just what is needed to advance the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.