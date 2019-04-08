Brantford Police identify victim in weekend homicide

A man who was killed in an alleged violent assault Friday night in Brantford has been identified.

READ MORE: Police investigating homicide in Brantford

Brantford Police say 37-year-old Gerald Robert Male was shot and killed at a home on William Street.

Investigators have not yet revealed a suspect in the homicide, but say a second man was located at the same address in a distraught state.

However, he is not considered a suspect.

READ MORE: Police recover historical plaque stolen in Brantford

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police. The investigation is on-going.

BPS Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the death of a 37 year old Brantford male as a homicide, The victim suffered a gunshot would at his residence on Friday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers. https://t.co/cGZ23s8pVW pic.twitter.com/qfhJ7hGy6z — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) April 8, 2019