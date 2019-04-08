Brantford Police identify victim in weekend homicide

A man who was killed in an alleged violent assault Friday night in Brantford has been identified.
READ MORE: Police investigating homicide in Brantford
Brantford Police say 37-year-old Gerald Robert Male was shot and killed at a home on William Street.
Investigators have not yet revealed a suspect in the homicide, but say a second man was located at the same address in a distraught state.
However, he is not considered a suspect.
READ MORE: Police recover historical plaque stolen in Brantford
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police. The investigation is on-going.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.