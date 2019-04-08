Canada
April 8, 2019 2:28 pm

Brantford Police identify victim in weekend homicide

By News Anchor  Global News

Brantford police continue to investigate the shooting death of Gerald Male.

Twitter
A A

A man who was killed in an alleged violent assault Friday night in Brantford has been identified.

READ MORE: Police investigating homicide in Brantford

Brantford Police say 37-year-old Gerald Robert Male was shot and killed at a home on William Street.

Investigators have not yet revealed a suspect in the homicide, but say a second man was located at the same address in a distraught state.

However, he is not considered a suspect.

READ MORE: Police recover historical plaque stolen in Brantford

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police. The investigation is on-going.
Report an error
Brantford
Death
geraldmale
HamOnt
Homicide
Identified
Murder
Shooting
Victim

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.