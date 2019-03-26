Police recover historical plaque stolen in Brantford

Brantford police said a historical plaque that had been stolen from Bell Memorial Park in Brantford has been located.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Brantford police said they received information about the whereabouts of the plaque, which was in reference to the work of Walter S. Allward for the Bell Telephone Memorial Association.

They say the plaque was located still fully intact, with minor damage to one corner and has since been returned to the City of Brantford.

However, police say the investigation remains open and no charges have been laid at this time.

FOUND-BPS is proud to announce that the Historical Plaque stolen from Bell Memorial Park has been successfully located. The plaque was intact with minor damage to one corner. We would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance. https://t.co/vGFjG7jThu pic.twitter.com/hOV3hz0onQ — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) March 26, 2019

