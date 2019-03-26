Police recover historical plaque stolen in Brantford
Brantford police said a historical plaque that had been stolen from Bell Memorial Park in Brantford has been located.
At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Brantford police said they received information about the whereabouts of the plaque, which was in reference to the work of Walter S. Allward for the Bell Telephone Memorial Association.
They say the plaque was located still fully intact, with minor damage to one corner and has since been returned to the City of Brantford.
However, police say the investigation remains open and no charges have been laid at this time.
