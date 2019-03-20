Historical Plaque stolen from Bell Memorial Park monument: Brantford Police
Police are investigating the theft of a historical plaque from the monument at Bell Memorial Park in Brantford.
Brantford Police were notified about the theft on Wednesday by city employees, who noticed the plaque had been forcefully removed from the monument.
The plaque described the work of Walter S. Allward for the Bell Telephone Memorial Association and is dated from 1917.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
