Historical Plaque stolen from Bell Memorial Park monument: Brantford Police

Police are investigating the theft of a historical plaque from the monument at Bell Memorial Park in Brantford.

Brantford Police were notified about the theft on Wednesday by city employees, who noticed the plaque had been forcefully removed from the monument.

The plaque described the work of Walter S. Allward for the Bell Telephone Memorial Association and is dated from 1917.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

BPS is currently investigating the theft of a Historical Plaque from Bell Memorial Park located on West St.