Police investigating homicide in Brantford

A man is dead after a violent assault in Brantford.

Brantford police say they responded to reports of a man who had been assaulted in the area of William Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday night.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Brantford General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity is not being released, as his family has yet to be notified.

Police confirm they’re investigating the death as a homicide.

So far, there is no information on how the man was killed or whether police have identified any possible suspects.

