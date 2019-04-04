Pick-up truck driver charged after hitting two pedestrians in Brantford

A 47-year-old is facing multiple charges after striking two women with his pick-up truck while they attempted to cross the street at an intersection in downtown Brantford.

Police say the incident happened on the morning of March 25 at Colborne Street at Clarence Street and resulted in the females having to be transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, who police have yet to name, is facing two charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and a pair of criminal negligence causing bodily harm offences.

Brantford police say several witnesses came forward on scene after the collision, however, investigators with the Traffic Unit would like to speak with anyone else who may have witnessed the incident.

