Overnight standoff between Brantford police, barricaded man continues

Brantford Police are asking residents to avoid the area around Market and Grey streets as they continue negotiations with a man in distress.

Police say they were called to 200 block of Market St. on Tuesday just before 6 p.m. for a report of a person being threatened by a 36-year-old Brantford man.

After police arrived, they say the man barricaded himself inside a room.

They say they then set up a containment area and began negotiations with the man.

These talks have continued into Wednesday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police officers have been sent to relieve members of the Brantford Police Service Emergency Response Team who have been onsite since the incident began.

Police believe there is no threat to public safety.