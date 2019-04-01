Brantford man charged with sexual offences which allegedly spanned 25 years: police

Brantford police say a 55-year-old man is facing several sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents that spanned over a quarter of a century.

The investigation started in the fall of 2018 when someone filed a complaint with police.

Investigators said they identified “numerous male victims” who were between the ages of 12 and 17 when the alleged offences took place.

Police said the man befriended the victims between 1980 and 2015 and provided them with drugs and alcohol. It’s alleged the accused would then engage in sexual activities with them.

Paul Edward Fitzgerald has been charged with 15 offences, including sexual assault, indecent assault on a male, procuring and uttering threats.

Police didn’t say how many victims have come forward and it’s unknown if any more charges will be laid.

Anyone with information into the investigation is asked to call Brantford police at 519-756-0113 ext. 2319.

Police are reminding those affected by sexual assault to call Victims Services of Brant at 519-752-3140 or the Sexual Assault Centre of Brant at 519-751-1164.