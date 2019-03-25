Canada
March 25, 2019 2:01 pm

Witnesses wanted after two pedestrians struck in Brantford

By News Anchor  900 CHML

Brantford police are appealing for witnesses after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Twitter
A A

Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Brantford.

READ MORE: Brantford police release photos of two shooting suspects

Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Brantford Police say two 20-year-old women were hit by a pick-up truck in the Colborne and Clarence Streets area.

Both women were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the area will be closed for most of the afternoon for the investigation.

READ MORE: Brantford police officer suspended, facing charges in sex case

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Const. Jeremy Morton at 519-756-0113.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brantford
HamOnt
Injuries
Investigation
pedestrians
Serious
Struck
witnesses

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.