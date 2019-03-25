Witnesses wanted after two pedestrians struck in Brantford
Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Brantford.
Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Brantford Police say two 20-year-old women were hit by a pick-up truck in the Colborne and Clarence Streets area.
Both women were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the area will be closed for most of the afternoon for the investigation.
Any witnesses are being asked to contact Const. Jeremy Morton at 519-756-0113.
