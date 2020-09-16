Menu

Crime

Penticton RCMP asking public to help identify arson suspect

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Penticton RCMP are looking to identify an alleged arson suspect.
Penticton RCMP are looking to identify an alleged arson suspect.

Photos of an arson suspect have been released by Penticton RCMP.

Police are asking for public help in trying to identify the person.

Penticton RCMP are asking the public to help identify this person.
Penticton RCMP are asking the public to help identify this person.

According to the RCMP, on Sunday, Aug. 30, around 8 a.m., the Penticton Fire Department requested police assistance to investigate a structure fire at a residence along the 600 block of Martin Street.

RCMP say an attached garage had been deliberately set on fire, destroying it.

According to police, an attached garage along Martin Street was deliberately set on fire.
According to police, an attached garage along Martin Street was deliberately set on fire.

Read more: Man, 70, rescued after catamaran overturns in South Okanagan

“Surveillance footage was obtained with a suspect being captured (on video),” Const. James Grandy said in a press release.

“Investigators are hoping the public may be able to help identify the suspect.”

If anyone has any information regarding the fire or the suspect, they’re asked to contact the Penticton RCMP.

North Okanagan woman to serve probation for Armstrong arsons
North Okanagan woman to serve probation for Armstrong arsons
