Penticton RCMP asking public to help identify arson suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Photos of an arson suspect have been released by Penticton RCMP.

Police are asking for public help in trying to identify the person.

Penticton RCMP are asking the public to help identify this person. Penticton RCMP

According to the RCMP, on Sunday, Aug. 30, around 8 a.m., the Penticton Fire Department requested police assistance to investigate a structure fire at a residence along the 600 block of Martin Street.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say an attached garage had been deliberately set on fire, destroying it.

According to police, an attached garage along Martin Street was deliberately set on fire. Penticton RCMP

“Surveillance footage was obtained with a suspect being captured (on video),” Const. James Grandy said in a press release.

“Investigators are hoping the public may be able to help identify the suspect.”

If anyone has any information regarding the fire or the suspect, they’re asked to contact the Penticton RCMP.

2:14 North Okanagan woman to serve probation for Armstrong arsons North Okanagan woman to serve probation for Armstrong arsons