Man, 70, rescued after catamaran overturns in South Okanagan

Two RCMP reserve constables came to the rescue of an overturned boater this month.

Penticton RCMP say the two reserve constables were on mid-afternoon boat patrol on Skaha Lake on Aug. 8, when they encountered a boater in distress.

Police say winds picked up and the lake became choppy, which is when reserve constables Kate Hansen and Cal Demerais spotted a capsized catamaran.

RCMP said no one was visible on or near the vessel, but, “a fair distance away, they noticed another boat and what appeared to be a man in the water.”

Police say the man was 70, and that he had been pulled away from his capsized boat by the lake’s current.

After pulling him out of the water, the two reserve constables boated back to the overturned catamaran and helped right it despite choppy waters. Penticton RCMP noted that Demerais is a trained marine operator.

“I’m grateful to have had Cal with me during this incident, as he made the task almost seem routine, which is a testament to his experience on the water and as a police officer, even if retired,” said Hansen.

“His quick and accurate actions no doubt prevented what could have been a tragic situation.”

Police say the overturned catamaran is a reminder that boaters should be aware of water conditions and be realistic about their experience and abilities.

For more information on the reserve constable program, click here.

